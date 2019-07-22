A Big Warm-Up For This New Work Week

Today: Sunny and dry with highs in the lower 80s. Wind will stay out of the south around 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the 50s. Wind continues to stay light out of the south.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with slightly warmer highs in the lower to mid-80s in central ND and mid to upper 80s in the far West around Dickinson, Williston, and Eastern Montana.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a cold front entering from the west by the afternoon. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms. Highs will reach the 80s and 90s. Southerly wind could get a little gusty ahead of the cold front and will shift to become northwesterly behind it by the evening.