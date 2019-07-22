A Big Warm-Up For This New Work Week

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Sunny and dry with highs in the lower 80s. Wind will stay out of the south around 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the 50s. Wind continues to stay light out of the south.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with slightly warmer highs in the lower to mid-80s in central ND and mid to upper 80s in the far West around Dickinson, Williston, and Eastern Montana.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a cold front entering from the west by the afternoon. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms. Highs will reach the 80s and 90s. Southerly wind could get a little gusty ahead of the cold front and will shift to become northwesterly behind it by the evening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss