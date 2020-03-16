A Bismarck Facebook group unites the community in a time of need

At a time when we are supposed to be distancing ourselves for safety, North Dakotans are coming together through the power of the internet.

In the Capital City, a Facebook group, BisMan Community Coronavirus Caravan, is aimed at connecting people in need with those offering to help any way they can.

Crystal Zabolotny started the online community Friday. In just a couple of days, hundreds joined.

By Monday morning, there were just over 1,000 members. She said it’s as simple as telling the group what you need and one of the members volunteers their time to pick it up and deliver it.

“A lot of times people will pay for it online if it’s groceries. We’ll go pick up their order for them if it’s one or two items we’ll go searching for them, and then we’ll just drop it off at their door,” said Zabolotny.

She said if people have to pay in cash they leave it in an envelope outside the door to pay for their items. The group has helped pick up everything from baby formula, diapers, medications and food.

