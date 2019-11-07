A Brief Warm-Up Before A Cool Down

Today: Decreasing clouds with a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will be a little warmer this afternoon but still below average in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The southerly wind will stay around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows will drop to the teens and 20s. The wind stays light out of the south around 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a warmer afternoon in the 30s and 40s. The westerly wind will stay around 5-10 mph. There’s a slight chance for a few sprinkles in the cloud cover otherwise, mostly dry.

Saturday: Highs will return to the 30s and 40s with a rain and snow chance as an Alberta Clipper moves in from the north. That changes to snow by Saturday evening and could being 1″-2″ of snow accumulation.

