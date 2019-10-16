A Couple Of Warmer Days With Another Cool Down

Today: A mostly cloudy start with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs will return to the 40s, 50s, and 60s. The warmest highs will once again be felt in the west today. The southerly wind stays around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with warmer lows in the mid to upper 30s. The southerly wind stays light.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs heating to the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Wind stays light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain. Highs return to the 40s and 50s.