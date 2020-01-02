A cup of coffee could aid weight loss

If you’re a coffee drinker, you could be consuming something that benefits you in ways you didn’t know about. A recent study shows caffeine could offset the weight gain.

Scientists at the University of Illinois studied rats, finding those that consumed caffeine gained sixteen-percent less weight and accumulated twenty-two-percent less fat than the rats that didn’t consume caffeine.

A local doctor says that the biggest contributor is likely coffee’s ability to suppress appetite, and while this and other benefits of coffee may be good for some, it’s not good for all.

Dr.Masum Mukit who is a resident physician UND center for family medicine says, “There’s a lot of stuff out there that says it might help with a whole host of conditions but the people that do want to be careful drinking coffee are people with heart failure or high blood pressure because it can worsen heart failure or worsen blood pressure, but besides that, it’s pretty much safe for everybody.”

Dr. Mukit says he actually drinks coffee as an appetite suppressant himself because the added boost of energy in the morning is a plus.

This (of course) does not mean that we can consume mass amounts of coffee and have cookies and cake for dinner, it doesn’t work that way.

A healthy, balanced diet is the best way to reap the weight loss benefits of caffeinated drinks.