A day at the beach, and fishing at its best.

A popular summer resort is busier than busy.

For 2 reasons.

At Van Hook near New Town, the beach area has been a work in progress for 3 years.

It’s been a huge community effort.

But this year, floating docks were installed with the help of Slawson energy.

Dawn Ritts with the Van Hook Resort, says you can expect to see 150 kids here on any given weekend day.

But she says the other big story that has Van Hook booming has been the fishing.

“Fishing has been weird, it’s an odd fishing year. Fishing was hot, hot, hot when it shouldn’t be. Then when it should have been hot, it wasn’t. So right now, it’s August so we’re used to the fishing getting slower again and now it’s heating up,” said Ritts.

Ritts says she’s seen more whoppers this year than she’s ever seen before.