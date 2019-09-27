A digital way to track what your kids eat in school

An online program is helping you keep track of what your child is eating in school.

The Bismarck Public School District is participating in a free app where parents and students can track what food is being served, food calories and any food allergens.

Schools have posted their food menus online as one way to inform students who have allergies and diabetes, among other things.

It’s also a way to communicate with parents on how the school district helps keep kids healthy through the meals it serves.

“Instead of just saying we offer hot dogs, they can go online and see that this is an all-beef Cloverdale hot dog with no nitrates and nitrites. So, it’s a good way to communicate with parents so that they realize that the food that we are serving is actually wholesome, nutritious clean labeled food,” said Michelle Wagner, Child Nutrition Director at Bismarck Public Schools.

The information in the app is available for kids in all grades. For more information click here http://bismarckschools.mealviewer.net/

You can download the MealViewer app on your phone.

