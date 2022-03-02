Spring is just around the corner, which means the growing season is fast approaching.

The worst of the drought is still in the northwest. Central and eastern North Dakota have been fairing well this season and have been taken out of the drought.

The latest drought monitor as of March 2nd, 2022

This is the moisture we’ve seen since October 1, compared to what’s normal (see the graphic below). We go by October 1 because that’s the beginning of what’s called the “water year.” It starts in October to account for all of the fall and winter snowfall. Central North Dakota is looking good.

The northwest is just below normal. So why are we still in such an extreme drought? National Weather Service Hydrologist, Allen Schlag, says some of the moisture we’ve seen hasn’t been beneficial.

“What we’ve had has been reduced a lot by warm weather this winter,” Schlag explains. “And that’s been a problem that’s occurred a lot over the last two years. And by very warm weather, I’m talking 35-45 degrees, and what we see then is a lot of melt taking place and, usually, the relative humidity is very low in December and January. So as soon as that water melts, it evaporates, it’s gone.”

When the drought monitor report is created, it’s not just taking into account the rain and snowfall deficit. Another factor that’s heavily weighed is something you don’t see, and that’s the groundwater.

NW ND is extremely below average for soil moisture as of early March 2022.

According to NASA, we have a lack of groundwater in northwestern North Dakota. This is factored into the drought monitor. The rest of the state is either normal or trending a little above normal. But there are other considerations besides the deficit and the groundwater — and it depends on the time of year as to what’s heavily weighed.

Schlag adds, “We oftentimes use a lot of different metrics. and that could be crop health, stressors on livestock, herds, etc. This time of year we’re reduced to kinda meteorological information — not the short-term of 30 days but 60 to 90 days. I’m also looking at soil moisture and the last one I’m looking at is what water are we retaining for that eventual spring melt?”

Schlag also says that if we get a more “status quo” spring, that will help the western part of the state during the growing season. The long-range predictions aren’t necessarily promising since we don’t have a wetter or drier signal for the coming months.