A Frigid Veterans Day With A Warm-up On The Way

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Frigid daytime highs in the low to mid-teens with eventual afternoon sunshine. Wind chills will stay low all day in the single digits both above and below zero. Northwesterly wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows back down to the single digits. Light wind around 5-10 will become southerly overnight.

Tuesday: A mostly sunny start with increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs return to the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Increasing light snow chances on Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s with light snow chances in the morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11"

Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day"

Raising a Reader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising a Reader"

Love Without Fear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love Without Fear"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10"

Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson"

Vet Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vet Blankets"

House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire"

Medical Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Equipment"

WDA Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Swimming"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

Veterans at Bison game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans at Bison game"

Noodles & Company

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noodles & Company"

Defrosting Windshields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Defrosting Windshields"

Cheerleading Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheerleading Story"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9"

Connor's Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Wish"

Garage Sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garage Sale"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge