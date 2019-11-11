A Frigid Veterans Day With A Warm-up On The Way

Today: Frigid daytime highs in the low to mid-teens with eventual afternoon sunshine. Wind chills will stay low all day in the single digits both above and below zero. Northwesterly wind 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with lows back down to the single digits. Light wind around 5-10 will become southerly overnight.
Tuesday: A mostly sunny start with increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs return to the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Increasing light snow chances on Tuesday night.
Wednesday: Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s with light snow chances in the morning.