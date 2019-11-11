A Frigid Veterans Day With A Warm-up On The Way

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot has sheltered 200 women and children so far this year.

It's up to the team at the DVCC to follow up with those survivors and investigate domestic violence or sexual assault crimes.

Detective Kristin Guerton is a part of that team. She was recognized by the crisis center for her hard work and dedication, but Guerton says she really couldn't do her job without the help of others.She's Minot Police Department's primary investigator for domestic violence and sexual assault crimes.

"I guess domestic violence has been a passion of mine even before becoming a law enforcement officer," Guerton said.

Her passion is hard to hide, which is why she was recently recognized with the Love Without Fear Award.

"She is very compassionate and empathetic towards the people she's working with," said Jill McDonald, executive director at the Domestic Violence Crisis Center. "She's highly intelligent, she does a great job, she's very dedicated."

Guerton is a founding member of the domestic violence high-risk team that was established just this year.

The team was built to stand behind victims on all aspects - advocacy, law enforcement, and prosecution.

Her efforts to end violence are noticed by both her team and the people she works to protect.

Tara Bjornson, the DVCC's assistant director said, "That's really reflected when we have some of our clients comment on what a great job she does."

Detective Guerton said some cases are harder than others and many aren't reported at all. But, she gives thanks to the people that do their part to help her 'Love Without Fear.'

"I didn't do it myself," said Guerton. "It starts with those officers that are responding to the scene, taking that initial report, the DVCC staff, we work very closely together and we couldn't do it without them, we work hand in hand together. The voice behind the award is those victims and those survivors because, without their cooperation, we wouldn't be able to move forward with these cases."