A new kind of mobile library

If you can’t get to the books, the books will come to you.

The Doorstep Library is available to help anyone within the county that can’t visit the Morton Mandan Public Library due to to injury illness or disability.

You can receive up to 10 books a month that will be personally delivered to you by a librarian.

“So whether it’s a temporary or permanent home bound situation you can you know, fill out a short application and then once we get the application approved then we set up to start delivering to your home once a month,” said Jackie Hawes/Library Director.

Materials can be requested online here or by calling 701-667-5365, or when the librarian delivers your materials. Deliveries will be make during the afternoon of the first Wednesday of every month.