A Round Of Light Snow Before A Warm-Up

Today: Increasing clouds with a few afternoon rain showers not out of the question. Highs return to the 30s, 40s, and 50s. The warmer teperatures will be in the west where we have no snowpack. The southerly wind stays around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow chances. Between tonight through Tuesday morning, many areas could see a trace to an inch. Lows will drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s. the northwesterly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Tuesday: Light snow in the morning. Colder daytime highs in the 30s and 40s with northerly wind 15-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny as highs heat to the 40s, 50s, and 60s. the warmest temperatures will be in the west around Dickinson and Williston. The southerly wind will stay around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.