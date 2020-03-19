A slick commute for many as we celebrate Spring

Today: Decreasing rain and snow throughout the morning. A chance at sunshine this afternoon as high pressure moves in from the north. Increasing northerly wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. Southeastern ND will be under a Wind Advisory beginning at 1 pm and lasting to 10 pm. Sustained northerly wind will rise to 25-35 mph, gusting to 45 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows will drop to the single digits both above and below zero. Northerly wind will decrease to 10-15 mph. Wind chills will be as low as -15°.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with cold daytime highs in the teens and 20s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

