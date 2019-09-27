A Soggy & Cloudy Weekend Ahead

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s. The westerly/northwesterly wind will stay light at 5-15 mph. A slgiht chance for scattered rain in much of the north.

Tonight: A slight chance for rain with lows in the 30s. North wind will stay around 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with increasing rain chances from west to east. Highs will stay cold and in the 40s and 50s. Easterly wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Sunday: Scattered rain all day with highs remaining in the 50s. Windy conditions with sustained wind at 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

