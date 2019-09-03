A ‘sweet’ harvest in Minot

If you’ve been waiting for a certain yellow, sweet, and delicious vegetable to harvest, well your wait is over.

Some wet weather the past few months caused a delay in sweet corn crops, but now it’s here at various stands throughout Minot.

According to farmer Brock Mikkelson, the crop was expected to be ready earlier this year. He says the warmer weather that we had in the later summer helped the crop to catch up, but it was a close call.

“Well we’re having a great harvest, we’ve had nice corn this year. We’ve got beautiful big cobs. The rain came on a little bit late but it was in time to get the corn growing really nice. We’ve had beautiful heat this year and that’s really pushed the crops along.” says Brock Mikkelson.

Mikkelson says people are happy to see the corn available and he’s even made it easy for you with a sweet corn drive thru.