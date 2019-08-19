A Sweltering Start To The New Workweek

Today: Sunny, dry and hot. Highs will heat to the 80s and 90s. A southerly wind will increase to 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms by late afternoon in Central and Eastern ND. Golf ball size hail and gusts to 60 mph are possible. An isolated tornado is also not out of the question.

Tonight: Lows will dip to the 50s with isolated severe storms. Clouds will decrease by morning.

Tuesday: Sunny and dry with much cooler daytime highs in the 70s. A northerly wind will stay around 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.