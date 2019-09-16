A Sweltering Start To The Workweek

Today: Sunny, dry and hot. Highs will heat to the 80s and 90s with dew points in the 60s. The southerly wind will stay around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Warmer lows in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. The southerly wind stays light at around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon through the overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a marginal risk for severe storms. South wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Wednesday: A stray morning shower with cooler highs in the 70s and afternoon sunshine. Westerly wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.