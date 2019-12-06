A Warm Ending To The Work Week With Snow & Arctic Air On The Way

Today: Partly Sunny with highs ranging from the upper 20s to the mid-40s. The warmest temperatures will be in far western ND. The southerly wind will stay light.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the teens and 20s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a return to the 30s and 40s. South wind 5-15 gusting to 20-25 mph.

Sunday: Light to moderate snow could bring a widespread 1″-4″. The best chances are in the southern half of the state. Highs cool to the teens and 20s with Arctic air pushing in from the north through the next work week.

