A Warm Weekend With A Cool Down In Store For Next Week

Today: Sunny and much warmer as highs will reach into the 30s and 40s. The southerly wind could become a little breezy by the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear with relatively warm lows in the 20s. Breezy westerly wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a very small chance for rain. Another round of 30s and 40s with the westerly wind staying breezy at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for a wintry mix by late afternoon and overnight. Highs will be the warmest for many with the 30s and 40s. Some areas in the south could warm to the 50s by Sunday afternoon. Windy conditions with westerly wind at 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.