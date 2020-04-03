A weekend warm-up is ahead

Today: Decreasing clouds with eventual afternoon sunshine for all. Highs will return mostly to the 30s with a few upper 20s in the east. Wind will be much lighter from the south in the west and from the NW in central and eastern ND.

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Lows will drop to the teens mostly. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s. South wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Westerly wind 10-15 mph.