Today: Partly sunny with scattered and isolated showers & storms. Heavy downpours are possible with a marginal risk for severe storms in central ND. Highs will stay cool in the 60s and 70s. The wind stays out of the east at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms with lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: A 20% chance for showers with very cool daytime highs in the 60s. Mostly cloudy skies and the northerly wind becoming breezy with sustained winds 10-15, gusting to 20-25 mph.