Accused murderer Chad Isaak pleads Not Guilty

Chad Isaak the Washburn man accused of killing four people in Mandan in April has waived his preliminary hearing that was scheduled for this coming Monday, August 12th.

Isaak submitted a not guilty plea, Morton County has set a two week trial for March 2-13 of 2020.

Isaak faces 7 different charges, including four counts of AA felony murder. He also faces burglary, unlawful entry within a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

AA felony murder is punishable by up to Life in Prison if convicted.

On Monday April 1st, 2019 at 7:29 a.m., Mandan Police responded to a medical call at the RJR Maintenance and Management building.  Once on scene, officers found four individuals deceased.  The victims had suffered stab wounds and/or gunshot wounds. 

Many hours of video surveillance were reviewed by investigators and a suspect vehicle was identified.  Further investigation led to McLean County Sherriff’s Office locating the vehicle in Washburn.  McLean County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and detained Isaak while a search warrant was executed on the vehicle. 

Evidence discovered on Isaak and in the vehicle provided probable cause to place Isaak under arrest for the murders.

