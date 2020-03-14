Activities you can do since sports are canceled

Many sports have been canceled nationwide, and North Dakota joining in, we spoke to The North Dakota Game and Fish Department about things you can do.

“Well one thing about the outdoors is it’s definitely a good place to avoid a lot of contact,” says Outreach Biologist Greg Gullickson.

Outreach Biologist Greg Gullickson says getting outdoors is great for exercise and getting fresh air, But there are many other activities you can do.

“Bird watching because we have a lot of spring migration that is going on right now. and you can go out and see the flocks of geese that migrated through North Dakota. We still do have some ice fishing opportunities but if you do go out especially in the southern and middle part of the state make sure to use some caution,” explains Gullickson.

But also there is still time to do some hunting.

“There are some leftover turkey tags that will be available soon, and spring turkey season kicks off in April and so it’s a good opportunity to get out and chase some of those gobblers,” adds Gullickson.

Remember to inspect your boat and make sure you get it registered

“Also our new fishing licenses are required by April 1st and for those of you are planning on heading out on the water with any watercraft, it is the new year for watercraft registration so make sure and get that new sticker on your boats,” tells Gullickson.

If you would like more information you can visit their website here.