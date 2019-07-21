Adam Stacho on the verge of Bobcats history this upcoming season

The Bismarck Bobcats think this season for Adam Stacho could be historic.

If Stacho comes back, he is 15 points away from fifth place on the all-time points scored list. He is also 15 goals away from fifth all-time in goals scored, and three assists away from fifth in all-time assists. Garrett Roth who is the Bobcats All-time leader in points and goals scored thinks he can accomplish that goal.

“I think he’s probably one of the best forwards that’s ever put on the Bobcat sweater,” Roth said. “Hopefully, we if we get him back this year he’s going to be able to break the all-time record for most points which is something that I think — he’s a player that deserves it.”

Stacho is committed to playing college hockey at American International College.