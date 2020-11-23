Air Force nurses arrive in North Dakota

Sixty Air Force nurses have arrived to help North Dakota hospitals in the on-going fight against COVID-19.

Twenty ICU nurses and 40 medical surgical nurses have been split among six major hospitals throughout the state hospitals in the on-going fight against COVID-19.

The Department of Defense’s operation plan is to help hospitals with patients in four major cities: Bismarck, Minot, Fargo and Grand Forks.

CHI St. Alexius says with the extra help they’ll be able to see an additional 10 COVID-19 patients a day.

“As patients present and have a need that we can keep them local, as local as possible without having to move patients throughout the state to try and find bed availability. So there’s, you know, it’s certainly going to be an asset to our organization. And to have those resources available to us locally,” said Raumi Kudrna, Vice President of Patient Care for CHI St. Alexius.

With hospitals working at capacity and staff working long shifts the additional hands are bringing relief to staff.

The nurses will be there strictly helping with COVID-19 patients and support staff that have been working day in and day out.

“We certainly feel that the DOD nurses are going to come in and give us a capacity and an ability to maybe stretch a little bit and say, you know what we don’t have to quite over-utilize our staff where we had to before,” said Todd Schaffer, Vice President of Clinics for Sanford Health in Bismarck.

CHI. St Alexius in Bismarck received 10 nurses and Sanford Health in Bismarck received 9.