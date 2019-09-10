Amazing Corn Maize comes to an end

The owners of the Amazing Corn Maize south of Mandan have announced on their Facebook page they are discontinuing the maze.

In their post, they said they appreciate everyone’s support the last 14 years but, “All good things must come to an end.”

Every year, in a cornfield a little over a mile south of Mandan on Highway 1806, pictures and shapes would be carved into the field. Each maze was built around a theme, like Jurassic Park and Harry Potter, just to name a few.

In the maze at key spots, a series of trivia questions would be posted for people to try and answer.

Although many people have said they’re sad to see it go, they wish the owners well on their next venture.

