Amber Wheeler and Alysia Huck go Over the Edge

65 people went over the edge today in Minot, including our own Amber Wheeler and Alysia Huck.

Repellers had to get strapped in safety gear before going over the edge of The Parker Building.

The fundraiser benefits the Young Women’s Christian Association in Minot. It’s the only full-service homeless shelter.

Last year, they raised $50,000. For this year, they set a goal for $75,000.

This is Alysia’s first time going over the edge, and although she’s afraid of heights, she says she couldn’t say no.

“This is an incredible opportunity to support all of these women and these children. And….we’re gonna do it!” said Huck.

This is Amber’s second year. She says she was still nervous, but wants to remind everyone why people went over the edge.

“All these people are repelling for a reason. They’re not just doing it ‘just for fun,’ they’re doing it in the name of homelessness,” Wheeler said.

“So, I hope that somebody in the crowd today, maybe they know someone or maybe if they are someone who needs help, they know what the shelter now can do for them and they see the support the community gives them,” Wheeler added.

The executive director of the YWCA says this is the largest fundraiser its ever had.