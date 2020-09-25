Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/25

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Chewy the dog. Chewy is missing one of his back legs and has an injury on the other back leg as a result of a hit and run incident. Terri Woo with Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue says Chewy is the prime example what rescue organization are dealing with. Woo says most of the injuries they see are a result of abandonment, neglect, or just allowing the animal to roam without restriction.

ND E Waste is holding a recycling event for electronics. The event is free to the public. The organization will donate five dollars for every item to Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue. The donation only apply to recycling desktop computer or laptop.