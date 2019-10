Do you have a fire escape plan for your home? It's something the Minot Fire Department is stressing to local kids this week. Karassa Stinchcomb heard from the experts for this story.

Samuel Markin, second grader) "Always tell your parents that you're going to need a fire exit plan." That's good advice from Samuel Markin, a second grader at Longfellow Elementary School. Today, he and his classmates listened to a fire prevention presentation from the Minot Fire Department.