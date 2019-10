Today: Increasing clouds with a few afternoon rain showers not out of the question. Highs return to the 30s, 40s, and 50s. The warmer teperatures will be in the west where we have no snowpack. The southerly wind stays around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow chances. Between tonight through Tuesday morning, many areas could see a trace to an inch. Lows will drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s. the northwesterly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.