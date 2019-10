You might have heard of the HBO show 'Band of Brothers'. It was based on the story of the Easy Company, a US Airborne Division that parachuted on the beaches of Normandy the night before the infamous D-Day invasion.

One of the Bands of Brothers' sons is coming to Bismarck this week to tell his dad's story. Steven Stegmiller, who is with the Leathernecks Detachment #1419 of the Marine Corps Dakota, sat down with KX to talk more about the event.