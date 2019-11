Food pantries are feeling the pinch when it comes to providing families with Thanksgiving meals.

One, in particular, has seen an uptick of about 30 families in the past week.

Last week, Our Lady of Grace Food pantry had 154 families come to stock up for the month.

That compares to the average of about 130 families a week.

The pantry is open four days a week and anywhere from 35 to 50 families come each day.

This week, it's closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday and is especially busy leading up to it.