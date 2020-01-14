Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/14

Leaving snow on your vehicle could have more consequences than what you might think.

Although a hassle, it's in the best interest of all drivers to completely clear off any snow or ice, that means beyond the windshields.

In some states, it's against the law to drive with snow atop your vehicle.

It is not a North Dakota law, but if an obstruction of vision is a result of snow or ice on windows or windshields and leads to an accident, drivers could then be cited for negligence or even recklessness.