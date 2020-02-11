Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11

Today: Increasing clouds with highs in the 30s. The southwesterly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph. Snow could arrive in the Williston area (and Eastern MT) by early evening.

Tonight: Snow and frigid air will arrive in the North. Temperatures will continue to cool into Wednesday morning. Widespread single digits both above and below zero are possible by Wednesday morning. Around 1"-3" of snow is possible across ND with northerly wind 15-30 mph, gusting to as high as 45 mph.