Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25

A group that started on Facebook has been making strides in making its community more environmentally-friendly.

Environmentally Minded People of Minot is a group of like-minded people to exchange ideas on how to better the environment on a local level.

They've hosted several initiatives, one being the push to put an end to single-use plastic bags.This time around, it's a collaborative effort with local businesses to encourage environmentally-friendly habits.

"I think it's so common for people just to throw things out," said Amanda Lund, one of the coordinators of Zero Waste Week.

Lund is a member of Environmentally Minded People of Minot, plus, she's the area business leader for Tupperware, which gives her the opportunity to hand out free reusable water bottles in an effort to encourage Zero Waste this week, and whenever we can.

"We see litter on the sidewalks so often," Lund said. "Minot currently does not have a recycling plant in place so the amount of garbage that's made every day just by single-use plastic water bottles is just astronomical."

She says eliminating plastic, single-use water bottles is just a small step towards zero waste, but it makes a big difference.

Another example is bringing your own, reusable mug or tumbler to your favorite coffee spot. According to RecyclingAdvocates.org, if just one person buys a disposable cup of coffee every day, that creates about 23 pounds of waste.

That's where local businesses like Broadway Bean and Bagel come in."Businesses play a really important role in being able to understand what circumstances are available or what materials are available to them and what their customers are wanting," said Tim Baumann, fellow organizer of Zero Waste week.

All week long, 25 cents of every purchase that uses a reusable mug will go to two area non-profits.

"When businesses work to reduce or provide low-waste or reusable options for consumers, then consumers have a much better choice available to them," he added.

Baumann is the founder of the Environmentally Minded Facebook group. It started with just seven members in 2017 and is up to more than 400 now.

He says even without recycling in Minot, the joint effort between individuals and businesses is a major step in the right direction."Really, if we want to have an impact on the amount of waste that we send to the landfill and really the future that we leave in terms of an environment for our children and our grandchildren. Reducing and reusing are the most important and the most powerful things that we as individuals can do."

The goal of Zero Waste Week is to spread awareness on the habits we can all change to protect our planet.Promoting the use of reusable mugs isn't the only thing going on this week .. each day is dedicated to something different.