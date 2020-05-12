Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny this morning with increasing clouds throughout the day. Rain chances move into SW ND by late morning and will move towards Williston and Bismarck by late afternoon. Highs return to the 40s and 50s with the coldest temps in the SW. Southeasterly wind 15-25 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph. The strongest wind will be in the SW.

Tonight: Showers likely with lows in the 30s to around 40°. SE wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.