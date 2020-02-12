Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
3°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado
Video
Top Stories
Local Group Trying To Amend Constitution For Legal Marijuana
Video
Bismarck Police Hope To Audition For America’s Top Dog
Video
Game And Fish Department Updating Lake Contour Maps
Video
ND Health Department watching 3 people for possible coronavirus
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Golf Talk
Top Stories
HS Basketball: Legacy boys score major upset over Minot on wild night
Video
Top Stories
Boys HS Hockey: Century wins instant classic over Bismarck, Mandan rolls Jamestown
Video
Magicians fall to Sabers
Knights continue to roll on court
Video
Local coach traveled to Miami to watch brother play in Super Bowl LIV
Video
Features
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Black History Month
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Dakota’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.
Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12
Video
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Feb 12, 2020 / 08:35 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2020 / 08:37 AM CST
Recent Videos
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12
Video
Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind
Video
Top Volunteers
Video
High School Basketball 2.11.20
Video
High School Hockey 2.11.20
Video
Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado
Video
Legacy Coach
Video
Legacy-Minot Boys Bball
Video
Linton-HMB Bball
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11
Video
Marijuana Measure
Video
America's Top Dog
Video
Fishing Maps
Video
Tax Help
Video
Epilepsy Diagnosis
Video
Bowbells Recycling
Video
Kenmare Elections
Video
Fargo Officer
Video
Allergies on VDay
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado
Video
Couple proves their love can overcome anything — even Alzheimer’s
Video
Minot Woman is the Definition of Perseverance After Epilepsy Diagnosis
Video
Two Bismarck teens named top volunteers in North Dakota
Video
Game And Fish Department Updating Lake Contour Maps
Video
Don't Miss
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks LIVE
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge, February 11
Video
More Daily Pledge