At the 140th Mandan Rodeos, for the first time American Freestyle Bullfighting was a part of the Mandan Rodeo Days.

Beulah’s Justin Ward was injured during his go, but Riley McKettrick took the event with a score of 80 points.

In the Bareback Bronc Riding event, Kaycee Field and Wyatt Denny ended up tied at 87 points each.

Reed Kraeger of Elwood Nebraska took the top time of Steer Wrestling with a time of 4.2 seconds.