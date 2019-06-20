At NDSU, many are working on addressing Native American public health disparities.

Recently their American Indian Public Health Resource Center was given a membership into the National Network of Public Health Institutes. This gives them access to thousands of experts and organizational partners across the U.S. According to a report from the Center for Rural Health, Indigenous Americans in the state have an average age at death of 54 point 7 years, that’s 20 years less than their white counterparts.

Native American populations often may face barriers when trying to access health care services.