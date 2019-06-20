Americans are quitting their jobs at the highest rates in years, here’s why

In 2018, we saw the highest rate of Americans quitting their jobs since 2001. It’s a trend experts say isn’t changing anytime soon.

Good employees are hard to find, and when you do find a good one it’s important to make them want to stay.

Over 3.5 million Americans quit their jobs every month. Experts say that quitting your job and finding a new one was the surest way for workers to get higher salaries.

But one boss we spoke with, shares what he does to avoid this problem.

According to LinkedIn’s 2019 Workforce report, 94% of employees say that they would be more willing to stay at their job if their bosses were more willing to help them learn and invest in them.

President of Starion Bank, Arnie Strebe says, “It really goes back to what are we giving our employees, what are we getting from our employees. Are we helping our employees grow in the organization…that’s inside and outside of the organization. Do they have a sense of belonging? Do they feel like they belong to an organization that is bigger than themselves and their individual needs are met?”

Strebe knows first hand about what it takes to keep your workers around. Starion Bank has consecutively been recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Bismarck and Mandan.

He tells me its all about having good communication between you and your employees.

“Even when we are not in agreement, still giving them that feedback,” says Strebe. “I understand your position and I understand your concerns. However, this is the reason why we are going to do this, this certain way.”

I spoke with a resident who recently started a new job. I asked him what were some of the biggest things he looked for before accepting his job.

Car Salesmen at Schmidts Auto Sales, Shabz Kumar says, “I wanted something challenging, but I also wanted something that would vitalize my talents. Not only to bring value to myself, but value to the company.”

Kumar says a job is more than just physical labor, its about building and having strong relationships with the people you work with.

“Personal connections are key. Not only in business but in life,” says Kumar.

Business Insider lists some of the worst things bosses do. Here’s what they should watch out for.

Overworking people

They don’t recognize employee contributions or celebrate their successes

Bosses don’t care about their employees

They don’t keep promises

Employers hire and promote the wrong people

They don’t let people follow their passions

They fail to develop their employees’ skills and creativity

Bosses fail to challenge people intellectually

If you really want your good employees to stay these things are avoidable.

Strebe adds, “I think career development opportunities. I think another key thing is respect. Respecting their opinion, respecting who they are and realizing you have a wide variety of employees now.”

Another big reason people were leaving their jobs last year was because of not getting promoted.