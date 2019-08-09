An Active Weekend With Several Rounds Of Rain & Storms

Today: Rain and storms in southern ND with a better shot at the sun in the north. Highs will warm to the 70s and 80s with southerly wind around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. Heavy rainfall is possible south of I-94 and along the South Dakota border.

Tonight: Decreasing rain chances with lows in the 50s and 60s. The southeasterly wind stays around 5-10 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with better chances for rain and storms in the northern half of the state. Highs will return to the 70s and 80s. The wind stays relatively light out of the south.

Sunday: Rain and storms likely with heavy rainfall possible through Monday morning. Highs will stay cool and in the 60s and 70s. Easterly wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.