Annual Mandan Fire Department Parade and Open House tonight

MANDAN — The Mandan Fire Department is hosting its annual Fire Truck Parade and Open House tonight.

It’s a free event where people can take fire truck rides, spray fire hoses, talk with first responders, eat hotdogs and more.

The parade starts at Old Red Trail, goes to 6th Avenue NW and then makes its way back to the fire station. Along the way, horns and sirens blaze as the vehicles proceed on the parade route.

The Mandan Fire Department has been holding the event for over 30 years. They said it’s a way to give back to the community and show the public what they do on a daily basis.

“It’s just nice to see people have fun,” said Mandan firefighter Matt Hennessy. “A lot of times, we are on emergency calls where people are in distress and this is just a way for everyone to just kind of come and see what we do.”

The event starts at 6:30 and ends at 9:00 p.m.