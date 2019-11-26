Annual Turkey Pardoning

There was a special guest at the state capitol today… Lily, an 18-week-old turkey.

As part of the yearly tradition, Gov. Doug Burgum pardoned her.

Turkey pardoning began in 1987 when President Ronald Reagan pardoned the first turkey.

Also at the event this year, 24 turkeys were handed out to two different charities.

The Abused Adult Resource Center and the Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe will each get 12.

“We’re very grateful that we were selected as one of the organizations to receive the turkeys because it’s definitely something that we need. And we’ve had people asking all the last two weeks if we’re going to be getting any turkeys. It just means a lot to us,” said Michelle Erickson, the Executive Director Abused Adult Resource Center.

Lily is about 18 pounds and was organically raised in Tolna, N.D.

What most people don’t know, only nine farms produce about a million turkeys here in the state, each year.

