Another slick morning with a big warm-up to come

Today: A warm front continues to push east this morning with light snow exiting later this morning. Lows will drop to the 20s with highs back in the 30s and 40s. The wind will stay light out of the west and south. Areas in the far west around Williston and Dickinson will get a little sun this afternoon before the clouds roll back in overnight.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s. Another round of patchy fog is possible with light and variable wind.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s and 30s. Patchy fog with light and variable wind.