Anthrax Case Confirmed

The state’s first reported case of anthrax is confirmed.

North Dakota Agriculture officials say anthrax has been confirmed in a group of cows in a pasture in Eastern Billings County.

The case, confirmed Friday, is the state’s first reported case of anthrax this year.

The State Veterinarian says producers in Billings County and surrounding areas need to check with their veterinarians to see if they should start vaccinating their cattle for anthrax.



Anthrax vaccines are readily available, but it takes about a week to establish immunity, and the vaccine must be administered every year.

Anthrax is caused by bacterial spores that can lie dormant in the ground until they are activated by heavy rains, flooding or drought.

Scattered heavy rains may have triggered the recent case.

Last year, the state had no reported cases of anthrax.