The North Dakota Department of Agriculture Soil Health Cover Crop Grant Program is now open for applications.

The program was made possible through funding provided by the 67th Legislative Assembly.

NDDA will provide cost-share assistance to producers.

As a conservation program, the primary goal of the program is to protect and enhance soil health statewide

In particular, the program targets cropland areas impacted with saline or alkaline soils.

Cover crops must have been planted by Sept. 15, 2022, and the online application must be completed by Oct. 1, 2022.

There is a cost-share payment of 25 dollars per acre for applicants.

There is a 160-acre cap per applicant per year.

Eligible seed mixes and other information is available on https://www.nd.gov/ndda/news/applications-open-soil-health-cover-crop-grant-program .