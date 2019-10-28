Arctic Air Highlights The First Half Of The Workweek

Today: Frigid temperatures for October’s standards as our daytime highs will only rise to the upper 20s and upper 30s. Westerly and southwesterly wind will become breezy at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph. A 20% chance for light snow and a mostly sunny sky.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with very cold lows in the teens. The northwesterly wind will keep the wind chills low. Sustained wind of 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. Wind chills could get as low as subzero single digits.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with some of the coldest daytime highs we’ll see this week. We’ll only rise to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Westerly wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and dry with highs back in the 30s. The westerly wind will stay light.