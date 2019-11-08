Arctic Air Is Back For The Weekend 11/8

Today: Partly cloudy with highs back in the 40s and a light westerly/southerly wind.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows mostly in the 20s. The westerly wind stays 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Saturday: A chance for a wintry mix in the north. Rain/snow with the possibility for freezing rain and sleet as highs warm to the 30s and 40s. Northerly wind will stay around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Very light snow accumulation is possible.

Sunday: Arctic air arrives as highs stay frigid in the teens and 20s. Light snow in the south will bring around 1″-3″ of snow accumulation. North wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.