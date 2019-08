After 33 concerts, the Arts in the Parks series comes to an end on Thursday. Six non-profits partnered with the summer-long series to promote the concerts and provide volunteers.

Those non-profits are: the YWCA, Ward County Historical Society, Taube Museum of Arts, Full STEAM Ahead, Domestic Violence Crisis Center, and the Minot Symphony Orchestra

They were able to speak to the audience about their non-profit’s mission. Overall Arts in the Parks donated over $1,100 to all six organizations.