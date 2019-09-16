Aspirin while you’re pregnant could be bad for your unborn child

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In a study released today by the University of Bristol, aspirin could be affecting your children.


So, in today’s Your Health First we speak to a specialist to see.

The study shows that moms who take aspirin while they’re pregnant, could be affecting their child’s memory and IQ level later on in life.

But, a doctor we spoke to says not so fast, taking aspirin could actually stop other pregnancy complications.

“Specifically in pregnant women between weeks 12 thru 28, we want to start them on a low dose aspirin for prevention of preeclampsia. This recommendation is not specifically for women that are healthy, but who are at increased risk for this diagnosis.” says Dr. Jolynn Azure.


Azure says bottom line, if you’re pregnant, you should always check with your doctor to see what the best regimen for you is.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

St. Mary's Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Volleyball"

Electronic Pulltabs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electronic Pulltabs"

Linton HMB Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Volleyball"

Mandan Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Volleyball"

Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"

Pregnancy/Aspirin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnancy/Aspirin"

Minot State University

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State University"

Grain Elevators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grain Elevators"

Crash Involving Mandan Officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Involving Mandan Officer"

Capitol Upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capitol Upgrades"

Mandan Traffic Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Traffic Lights"

Blooming Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blooming Fall"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Haunted History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haunted History"

Downstream Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downstream Flooding"

Vape Wear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vape Wear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

July Oil Numbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "July Oil Numbers"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/16"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss