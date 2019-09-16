Aspirin while you’re pregnant could be bad for your unborn child

In a study released today by the University of Bristol, aspirin could be affecting your children.



So, in today’s Your Health First we speak to a specialist to see.

The study shows that moms who take aspirin while they’re pregnant, could be affecting their child’s memory and IQ level later on in life.



But, a doctor we spoke to says not so fast, taking aspirin could actually stop other pregnancy complications.



“Specifically in pregnant women between weeks 12 thru 28, we want to start them on a low dose aspirin for prevention of preeclampsia. This recommendation is not specifically for women that are healthy, but who are at increased risk for this diagnosis.” says Dr. Jolynn Azure.



Azure says bottom line, if you’re pregnant, you should always check with your doctor to see what the best regimen for you is.