Fill the Boot Makes Local Impact

Local heroes working to keep community members safe are stepping up and making a difference in another way.

Just last year 12-year-old Wyatt lost the ability to walk full time, but with the help of the Fill the Boot campaign, he is able to spend time with kids that are just like him.

“It’s amazing,” says Wyatt Rollman

12-year-old Wyatt tells us about a summer camp that he gets to attend because of donations given during Fill the Boot.

“For the first time I went I never wanted to come home,” he says.

At the age of 5, he was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy. But he doesn’t let that slow him down. Because of donations, he can spend his summer just like other kids.

He adds, “We went fishing. Um, what else? We went swimming, there was like a dance and stuff like that, so it was pretty fun. The zip line.”

Not only does he get the opportunity to do fun activities, he also meets friends that he can relate to.

“Last year my entire cabin, we were just all friends. Well I mean the entire cabin was just all boys, so that’s pretty much why.”

Wyatt’s mom says that she’s grateful for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and local firefighters, but especially to the people who give.

“I mean it gives me chills knowing the community that we have here in Minot,” says Karen Rollman

Karen says the community has been there for her and her family and has given her son the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I can’t thank the residents enough, and to just be part of a community that makes you feel like oh my god I had something going on with me, I know I can count on the people here.”.

Firefighters will be at three locations on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 am to 11:30 am and 1 pm to 4:30 pm.

Firefighters will be at the following locations:

Station 1: 6th Street and 16th Street Ave SW

Station 2 & 4: 3rd St and 11th Ave SW

Station 3: 8th St and 21st Ave NW